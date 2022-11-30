Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich changing mind on Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix pursuits?; Bayern eyeing Italian center-back?; Konrad Laimer telling Liverpool, Manchester United “no thanks” via agent; Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic moving on?; and MORE!

Could Bayern Munich really be throwing around last minute plans to include former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo or Atlético Madrid attacker Joao Felix? It seems really, really doubtful, but there are a couple reports out there diving into the possibility:

Bayern Munich ‘might consider’ a transfer move for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to journalist Paul Brown. While Ronaldo was still contracted at Old Trafford, the Daily Mail reported that Bayern chiefs flew to England to hold talks with the player and his agent Jorge Mendes over a move, in light of Sadio Mane’s injury troubles. In terms of options going forward, Marca report that Joao Felix may be considered for a switch to Munich, as Atletico Madrid are now willing to part with the Portugal international, and Bayern are believed to have offered £86m for him in the summer.

Eh...maybe not. We know at least one person who won’t campaign to see CR7 at the Allianz Arena (Hint: He’s pretty important):

Bayern will not sign Cristiano Ronaldo, Oliver Kahn announces: “I can rule out a move for Ronaldo. We’ve considered it, we all love Ronaldo but strategy is different”, tells Sky @Plettigoal. #FCBayern



“We’ve a clear idea, philosophy of how our squad should be put together”. pic.twitter.com/HIoNnoCkIi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 29, 2022

RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer appears to have a verbal agreement in place with Bayern Munich, so the Austrian — allegedly — had to begin telling the other clubs interested in him (Liverpool, Manchester United), thanks, but no thanks:

Bayern Munich believe they have finalised an agreement to take Konrad Laimer to the Allianz Arena, sources have told 90min. Laimer has since emerged as a target for Liverpool who were considering a move for him in the New Year, but the Premier League side have now learned from representatives around the deal that the player does indeed want to move to Munich. 90min has been told that the interest from England over the past 12 months, firstly from Manchester United and then Liverpool, had turned his head but his heart was always set on a move to Bayern.

I am still extremely curious to see how this all works. Both Leon Goretzka and Ryan Gravenberch were reportedly unhappy with their roles this season...and now the club is adding another starting-level player into that mix.

Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Marcel Sabitzer likely do not want to move anywhere and Gravenberch just got to Munich this season.

All I can say is “Good Luck!” to Julian Nagelsmann as he sifts through that. Who knows, though, maybe Nagelsmann wants to play a 4-3-3 next season.

We can add former Tottenham Hotspur Mauricio Pochettino to the list of folks heaping praise on Bayern Munich youngster Jamal Musiala.

“For me, he is one of the most talented young players,” said Pochettino. “He is fantastic, with Gavi, with Bellingham, Pedri. Massive talent. I think he is going to grow during the World Cup.”

Peter Schmeichel also was amazed by Musiala.

“I think we were treated to a great game of football. The players who played gave everything, a lot of fantastic play especially by Spain. Germany also had some really good moves,” Schmeichel said for the BBC (as captured by The Boot Room). “The one that really caught my eye was Musiala, what a great player he promises to be. I also have to say that the referee helped the game, he let things go and it became a much, much better game because of that.”

Another game on the books and Germany are still alive in the World Cup. In some ways, a draw versus an in-form Spain team looks good on paper, but Hansi Flick needed so much more. Germany were far from convincing for most of the game, but some game-changing subs including the addition of Leroy Sane and Niclas Fullkrug in the second half allowed them to rescue a point. The performance leaves a lot to be desired.

In this episode, Chuck and INNN talk about the following:

Why did Hansi Flick field another strikerless lineup versus Spain?

The problem with the role Thomas Muller was forced to play, illustrated by the players around him.

No gegenpressing again — why? The strategic failure of the lineup.

How and why the substitutes changed the game for Germany. The sheer impact of Fullkrug.

Pointing out the terrible performances of the fullbacks, Thilo Kehrer and David Raum.

Who should start against Costa Rica? What changes should Hansi make?

Should Serge Gnabry or Thomas Muller start the next game?

What kind of World Cup is Bayern Munich having? Answer: A really bad one.

Is Jamal Musiala a little over-awed by the occasion?

Serge Gnabry’s awful form.

Dayot Upamecano shining among the French contingent.

Bad news for Matthijs de Ligt.

An overall roundup of the injury situation and the silver lining if the Bayern players get knocked out early.

Is USMNT star hero testicle sacrificing savior Christian Pulisic headed for a divorce from Chelsea FC? It looks like Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Arsenal FC are all interested in the Pennsylvanian:

Manchester United, Newcastle United and Arsenal are reportedly set for a three-way battle for Christian Pulisic this January. pic.twitter.com/5MhxocBSnX — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) November 27, 2022

However, Sky’s Florian Plettenberg is reporting that talk about moves to Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United, or Newcastle United might be a little premature:

News #Pulisic: Rumors about Dortmund, United & Newcastle not hot. Been told that he wants to stay at #CFC in winter! He really tends to this plan. But: Talks could take place if he would receive a great and interesting offer after the World Cup. But it’s unlikely. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/9986uQeqpB — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 28, 2022

Pulisic, of course, had the decisive goal in the big United States win over Iran on Tuesday.

Arsenal FC might get a boost in its pursuit of Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk:

Shakhtar Donetsk have lowered their demands for exciting winger and Arsenal target Mykhaylo Mudryk to around £40m plus potential add-ons.

Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Juventus, and Manchester City are among the teams eyeing Atalanta’s 18-year-old center-back Giorgio Scalvini:

Inter are keen to sign Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini as a replacement for Stefan de Vrij in defense, but they would face competition from a number of Europe’s top clubs. This according to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset, via FCInterNews, who report that the 19-year-old is a key target to replace de Vrij if the Dutchman departs but that all of Juventus, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich are all also keen on his signature. However, Inter are far from the only team tracking Scalvini, for whom the asking price would be around €40 million.

Before you get too excited, Sky’s Florian Plettenberg does not think Bayern Munich is really “in”:

News Giorgio #Scalvini: The 18 y/o top talent from Bergamo is linked with Bayern - but it’s not hot. Bayern is not in. Nevertheless: Great future as a central defender! @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/LHabHQ2a0a — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 29, 2022

Bayern Munich’s luck has been pretty terrible at the World Cup. For Germany, it has not been much better, either.

For both club and country, Citizen King’s 1999 tune “Better Days” absolutely rings true (and yup, there may have been ample Thanksgiving beers consumed for me to remember that song).

Bayern Munich and Germany could use some new juju to change up the way things have been going, and we’ll see if we can find some reason to get the optimism rolling.

This is what we have on tap for this episode: