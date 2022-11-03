Alexander Nübel may have a future at Bayern Munich

With the ever-dependable Manuel Neuer between the posts, the goalkeeper spot at Bayern Munich is practically unavailable, but things might change pretty soon. The 36-year-old German international has been struggling with an ugly run of injuries for a while and these may point to his impending retirement in another two years or so. His age too, does him no justice in this situation, so the much-coveted starting spot at goal might be up for grabs in a while. Though Sven Ulreich has done a fine job holding things together until Neuer can be back, it is highly unlikely that he will be the one to replace the sweeper-keeper. The likely replacement? Alexander Nübel.

As reported by Sport Bild (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia), sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić and technical director Marco Neppe made their way to Nice, France from the Munich airport. This trip was made to meet with Alexander Nübel in order to discuss his future. Nübel, who has forged a name for himself through his loan stint at AS Monaco, has completely ruled out a return to Bayern as long as Manuel Neuer is at the club.

Per Nübel’s agent Stefan Backs, this trip has been termed a “completely normal process.” “They’re watching their player on site,” he explained.

The top brass at Bayern, are totally convinced of Nübel and want him as Neuer’s successor. With the youngster’s loaning ending in 2023 and his contract with the Bavarians ending in 2025, this point in time is crucial to shape up any future plans. Therefore, Salihamidžić and Neppe will have a lot of convincing to do. With the duo’s track record lately, we soon might see Nübel between the posts at Bayern.