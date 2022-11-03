Is Hansi Flick considering a return to Germany for Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos?

Germany’s provisional list of players for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has not been formally released as of yet.

While Bild leaked a report on who it thinks is on the list (including quite a few Bayern Munich players), the DFB has not put anything out to the public. According to a report from @RadioMarca (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), however, there could be on major surprise name: Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

Kroos, who was part of the awkward final phase of Joachim Löw where some older players were kicked to the curb (a little prematurely) while others remained, would be a shocking appointment by Hansi Flick:

The DFB is making efforts to convince Toni Kroos to reconsider his decision to retire and play the World Cup with the German national team.

It is not as if Kroos has nothing to offer. He still has talent and has boatloads of experience. If Flick is looking for a depth option to support younger players like Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka, Kroos might be able to fill a role alongside of fellow veteran İlkay Gündoğan.

