Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich (Hinrunde)

After finally taking care of business in the Champions League, Bayern Munich are set to return to Bundesliga action against one of the league’s worst teams. Hertha Berlin have only won two games this season and sit near the bottom of the table, which tells you the state of the bottom of the Bundesliga this season (and every season, frankly). With an English week coming up, rotation will be on Julian Nagelsmann’s mind, but so will the impending start of the World Cup.

Here are our talking points before the game:

Can Mathys Tel please get a start? He needs it.

How the World Cup affects Julian Nagelsmann’s selection — both in terms of rotation/injuries and keeping players happy.

Why Joshua Kimmich is never going to be rested and Bayern fans need to make their peace with it.

Worries about Alphonso Davies and his lack of rest.

A rant about the incredible mental fortitude of Manuel Neuer on the eve of his potential return.

