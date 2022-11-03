Report: Manchester United eyeing Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has been on an incredible run of late, racking up five goals and one assist in his last five games across all competitions.

Other clubs are taking notice...including Manchester United.

Per French outlet Media Foot, the Red Devils are interested in the striker:

According to information from Media Foot, Manchester United is thinking very seriously about him for the coming months. Media Foot has obtained information on Manchester United’s very strong interest in Eric Choupo-Moting. His profile, his versatility, his experience and his status as a player at the end of the contract offer him all the criteria to be a super recruit for the next summer transfer window. Manchester United, which is preparing its transformation and the possible departure of major players – Cristiano Ronaldo in the lead – has therefore checked the name of the great man of the moment. It remains to be seen whether the former PSG would like to return to the Premier League after a short spell at Stoke City (2017-2018, 32 games for 5 goals). Or if he will continue in Bavaria with his Bavarian work...

With his deal expiring after this season, Choupo-Moting could become a popular player on the transfer market. While a club like Manchester United surely does not see him as the future for their striker position, Choupo-Moting could be a valuable backup — or even a bridge starter until the club can find a more permanent solution.

If he keep up his recent scoring prowess, it might get harder for Bayern Munich to keep him in tow.