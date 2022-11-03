Are you ready for some football...in Munich? Three million people are

Bayern Munich has a massive following, but even the Rekordmeister has to shaking its head at just how many people applied to get tickets for the NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks at the Allianz Arena.

Just how many people applied for tickets you ask? Well...three million, give or take a few:

NFL boss in Germany Alexander Steinforth: "Three million tickets could have been sold if the stadium had enough capacity"



The novelty of the game is surely an attraction and admittedly, if I was a European and this was my best chance to see an NFL game live, I’d probably go all out to do it as well. That said, I was an NFL season ticketholder for quite a few years and the game might not be as fun as advertised.

The NFL can be awesome time, but it is painfully slow at times with the time between plays, the commercial breaks, etc. If you are not in tune with that type of experience, it could definitely be off-putting. Your best bet is to go with good company and don’t expect end-to-end action.

My best remedy for that is indulge in a few beers and just watch the game for what it is (in between all of the stoppages of course).