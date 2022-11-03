Bayern Munich sporting director Brazzo proud of Bundesliga prowess in Europe

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić has been around long enough to know the perception that the Bundesliga has in many European football circles.

That’s right...the dreaded “Farmers League” label.

The season, however, the only thing Bundesliga clubs are farming in Europe are wins. Bayern Munich will be joined by Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League knockout stages, while SC Freiburg (advanced) and Union Berlin (playoffs) are still alive in the Europa League. In addition to those team, Bayer Leverkusen will also take part in the next round of the Europa League.

Bayern Munich, of course, was the big winner in sweeping through its group that included both FC Barcelona and Inter Milan without breaking much of a sweat.

“Of course that’s good. We can all be a bit proud of that. We have set an example in Europe. It’s nice to see so many German clubs progress in Europe,” Salihamidžić told Sky (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’ve said before that you have to compliment the Bundesliga, not only domestically but also internationally. They’re doing a great job, whether it’s Union Berlin, Freiburg or Frankfurt. Dortmund have also progressed comfortably in the Champions League.”

Not a bad showing at all...not...at...all.

