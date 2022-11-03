Sven Ulreich: “No easy teams left” for Bayern Munich in the Champions League

Bayern Munich have sure set the standard in the Champions League so far this season, but for Sven Ulreich and the rest of the squad, it’s full steam ahead.

Sven Ulreich on the Champions League: “We have now laid the foundation in the group stage. Even in a meaningless game like today we played with a lot of energy,” Ulreich said after Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Inter Milan (via @iMiaSanMia). “There are no easy teams left. We need to be focused, which we may have missed against Villarreal last year.”

Indeed, while a loss to Inter might have only made a difference psychologically, every UCL game going forward must be treated as a must-win now. And though Ulreich is setting the tone with his performances and his words, he might not play any further role for Bayern the rest of the way — if regular starter Manuel Neuer can stay healthy. That time seems to be coming soon:

Julian Nagelsmann says Manuel Neuer could be back in goal against Hertha on Saturday [@AZ_Strasser] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 1, 2022

“He (Neuer) is already training a bit now, it’s looking good so far,” Ulreich said supportively of his captain. “We will see if he can play on the weekend.”

