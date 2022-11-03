“Our clear #9” — Bayern Munich’s Choupo-Moting hailed by teammates

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting can’t stop scoring for Bayern Munich. Just when you thought he was in for a quiet night, the versatile forward broke through and fired a laser past Inter Milan keeper André Onana in the 72nd minute of the Champions League group stage finale.

It wasn’t supposed to go this way. Bayern had started the season intending to transcend the need for a traditional number nine — but when the attack sputtered, Choupo was there. In their hour of need, he revived and renewed his team. And they’re all delighted, naturally!

Marcel Sabitzer on Choupo-Moting: “Choupo has always had his qualities,” midfielder Marcel Sabitzer commented after the Inter game (for Prime Video DE, via @iMiaSanMia). “He may not always have gotten the rhythm he needed. With how he’s doing now, he’s our clear #9. He deserved it. We’re all happy for him, he’s a good guy for the team.”

It’s hard now to imagine Bayern lining up without Choupo leading the line, even after the rest of a venerable attacking unit gets fully fit. For all of Bayern’s ambitions this season, Choupo has been the right player at the right time — for his on-field qualities as well as those off it.

