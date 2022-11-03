Daily Schmankerl: Liverpool to make January move for Bayern Munich target Konrad Laimer?; PSG’s Lionel Messi to Inter Miami?; Arsenal, Manchester City battling over young attacker; Frenkie de Jong staying with FC Barcelona?; and MORE!

RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer was extremely close to making a move to Bayern Munich last summer, but it fell through when the Bavarians could not reach an accord with Die Roten Bullen.

Now, Liverpool FC is looking to bring in the Austrian in January in hopes of injecting some life into his aging and banged up midfield:

Liverpool’s midfield has been heavily criticised this season but the Merseyside club are now working to sign a central midfielder in the winter transfer window. The Reds’ midfield line has ageing stars, has too many players out of form and some are very injury prone. To address this, Jurgen Klopp will try to bring in RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer who is one of the names on the club’s target list, reports Sky Germany. The 25-year-old’s contract expires in 2023 with the German club and Sky Germany states that he will not extend his deal and is interested in a move to the Premier League. Sky Germany also reports, that in addition to this, Liverpool have plans for significant investment in next year’s summer transfer window as they look to rebuild the current squad. According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern had a deal in place on the player’s side in July but it collapsed as there was no agreement with RB Leipzig. Bayern will provide very tough competition to Liverpool for Laimer but the Reds are looking to get a jump on the German club by moving in January.

If Bayern Munich’s midfield has shown us anything this summer, it is that there is no room for Laimer right now. Sure, the Rekordmeister does not have a player with his skill-set, but it does have four very good players already — which has already created issues with playing time.

Paris Saint-Germain star and FC Barcelona legend Lionel Messi could be headed to MLS to play for Inter Miami:

Inter Miami are growing in confidence that they will be able to sign Lionel Messi next summer. Paris Saint-Germain continue to push for a renewal and Barcelona want to re-sign him too, but the MLS side believe they will get the deal done. (The Athletic)

It still feels so weird that this might happen. Seeing Messi on a rainy April night in Chester, PA would be kind of surreal.

A hot player emerges for the transfer market during every Champions League group stage season. This year, it has been Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk. Arsenal FC and Manchester City are reportedly eyeing the 21-year-old labeled as the “Ukrainian Neymar”:

Shakhtar Donetsk deputy sporting director Carlo Nicolini has confirmed Arsenal and Manchester City’s interest in winger Mykhaylo Mudryk. Mudryk is attracting attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs after his impressive performances this season. The 21-year-old has 13 goal contributions in 11 appearances so far and been dubbed by some as ‘the Ukrainian Neymar.’ Speaking to Calciomercato, Nicolini said: “Oscillating between Arsenal and Manchester City? They are two teams that have taken an interest in the player. But there are also other clubs that can spend right away.”

Damn it, now I cannot get Snoop singing, “Murdryk was the cast that they gave me...” out of my head.

So once again, Bayern Munich have played a perfect Champions League group stage campaign, winning 6/6 games and collecting all eighteen available points. This extraordinary feat was accomplished in a group many predicted would be the competition’s “Group of Death” with the likes of Inter Milan, FC Barcelona, and, well ... Viktoria Plzen among the participants. Bayern put all doubts to bed by coasting to a simple win over the group runners-up in the final game of the group stage.

Here are our talking points from the game:

How resting Alphonso Davies forced Julian Nagelsmann in his rotation elsewhere.

An overall assessment of Inter Milan based on what we’ve seen in this group. Can they compete in the Champions League knockouts?

A quick look at the players who stood out — Choupo-Moting, Noussair Mazraoui, and Sadio Mane.

How Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern shows the ability to finally control games even after making substitutions.

Ryan Gravenberch’s move to attacking midfield and whether it makes sense.

A recap of the youngsters’ performances — Mathys Tel and Paul Wanner.

If Real Madrid wants to bring in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, it will have to buck up:

Jude Bellingham is Real Madrid ‘s great desire for 2023. A player that many consider essential in the merengue team’s project for the future when it begins to be more patent the decline of Luka Modric in the core. The Rhineland squad has decided to put a clear price on the midfielder in this case. He will no transfer for less than €150 million, far from the €100 million that the European champion intended to offer. And since the Briton is free in 2025, it seems clear that there is no excessive rush to sell this player in his ranks.

Liverpool is also all-in on Bellingham, so this should be a battle:

Re: Jude Bellingham



Sport Bild reporting that Klopp has agreed with the Liverpool-owners to go all in on Bellingham.



Liverpool have made 100 mill euro available for the transfer, but Dortmund will demand 150…at least pic.twitter.com/2nkCXbhWUI — Jan Aage Fjørtoft ️‍ (@JanAageFjortoft) November 2, 2022

The big question to me is what will Borussia Dortmund do with that money? BVB has not been able to get over the hump in terms of building a complete squad. This amount of money could go a long way in helping do that.

Chelsea FC does not want to waste any time with inking Christopher Nkunku to a pre-contract (or maybe even a full transfer) as the London club wants to get a deal done before the World Cup starts:

Chelsea are continuing to make progress in their pursuit of RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku and 90min understands the Blues are hopeful of confirming his signing before the World Cup kicks off next month. 90min confirmed in September that Nkunku underwent a medical with Chelsea officials during the summer with a view to a transfer in 2023, with Blues co-owner Todd Boehly already making a start on future transfer business. With personal terms already agreed between Chelsea and Nkunku, sources have confirmed to 90min that there is an optimism that the Frenchman’s transfer can be finalised before he heads off to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup next month.

Despite the numerous rumors that FC Barcelona wants him gone, midfielder Frenkie de Jong might actually be staying at club in January:

Frenkie de Jong remains adamant that he will not be leaving Camp Nou in January amid reports that a number of Premier League sides are readying bids for the Barcelona midfielder. (Sport)

As the World Cup gets closer, Bayern Munich are starting to suffer from more and more minor injuries in every game. In the most recent win over Mainz, Matthijs de Ligt had to be subbed off as a precaution due to a presumed muscular issue. With complaints about rotation commonly levied at Julian Nagelsmann throughout the season, it seems like the upcoming Champions League game vs Inter Milan may end up becoming the moment of truth for the coach and his rotation policy.

