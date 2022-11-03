Noussair Mazraoui reveals what he learned so far at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich and Morocco right back Noussair Mazraoui is starting to establish his place in the starting XI. The 24-year-old from Ajax has initially struggled to break into the group of starters but stepped up in the absence of many key players. He’s even become an inverted wingback!

In less than half a year for the Rekordmeister, he has picked up one very important thing: giving it your all every time. The team is stacked in many positions which of course means a few players will have to play less; the competition will have players working hard to earn and keep a place in the starting team. Oh yeah, learning German is a bonus as well.

“I learned a bit of German (laughs). But the most important thing I learned here is that you always have to give 100%. The competition here is enormous, there are incredibly good players at FC Bayern, great players”, Mazraoui told Abendzeitung (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “You just can’t afford to make mistakes. You need this focus and concentration at such a top club. I’m learning that at FC Bayern.”