Bayern Munich had different plans for their 4-2-3-1 formation

One of the most famous, if not the most famous, formation that has embodied Bayern Munich is the 4-2-3-1 wide; it has been used by UEFA Champions League winning coaches such as Jupp Heynckes in 2012/13 and current German national team coach Hansi Flick in 2019/20. Under young coach Julian Nagelsmann, they’ve tried formations such as formations with three at the back and the more recent 4-2-2-2. This season, the four attackers interchanged with each other for fluidity in attack. But is it time to go to basics?

A report from kicker journo Georg Holzner revealed that Bayern originally considered Thomas Müller at striker and not Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. The club also redistributed the attacking players into different positions:

Sadio Mané and Choupo will be the strikers supported by Kingsley Coman on the left, Leroy Sané or Serge Gnabry on the right, and Müller fending off competition from Jamal Musiala and Ryan Gravenberch at the 10.

Which attackers would you put in the 4-2-3-1? Who would you leave out? Let us know in the comments!