Report: Bayern Munich pondering move for Werder Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug

According to reports from both Abendzeitung and Sportbuzzer (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is pondering the possibility of adding Werder Bremen and German national team striker Niclas Füllkrug to its attack:

Bayern bosses are considering the name of Niclas Füllkrug & have asked his Germany teammates about him. The feedback from the players was positive. Although Füllkrug’s deal runs until 2025, Werder are in need of money & a fee of under €10m is realistic.

With the future of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting at least a little uncertain and Mathys Tel still learning the ropes, Bayern Munich is looking for a ready made, capable placeholder to man the No. 9 spot until Tel or another more permanent solution can be found.

You might be asking, “Why is Choupo-Moting’s future uncertain?” Well, the report also laid that out:

The club has a policy of giving 30+ y/o players just a 1-year extension, while Choupo’s agents could prefer to get him a 2-3 year deal elsewhere. In addition, Füllkrug earns as little as half Choupo’s wages.

At 29-years-old, Füllkrug has the necessary experience and knack for goal-scoring that Bayern Munich seems to be looking at for this role. In addition, with Werder Bremen in need of cash, Füllkrug could be available for a relatively cheap fee (as indicated above).

Would you do it?