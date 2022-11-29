 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Niclas Füllkrug speaks on his goal and his future with Germany

The Werder Bremen striker has made quite an impression with the national team so far.

By Jack Laushway
/ new
Spain v Germany: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Niclas Füllkrug has emerged with one of the best strikers in the Bundesliga this season, racking up the goals with Werder Bremen. He has done so well that the German striker earned himself a call-up with the national team at the World Cup. Heading into the tournament, many were uncertain how large of a role the striker would have. Now, he is looking like the best-attacking option the Germans might have.

After scoring in a friendly against Oman ahead of the World Cup, Füllkrug scored a crucial goal against Spain on Sunday, giving the Germans a strong chance at advancing to the knockout stage.

With both Havertz and Muller having disappointing games for Germany, Füllkrug has been a revelation and looks incredibly clinical in attack. Füllkrug came in late as a substitution for the Germans, but the Werder Bremen striker is looking like a ‘must-start’ at this point for Die Mannschaft.

When asked about starting against Costa Rica, “I just hope that I can repay the trust in the long run and not just one game” he told Bild. Füllkrug is clearly hungry to contribute again in the future and Hansi Flick will have to seriously consider the national team newcomer.

