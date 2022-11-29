World Cup Fight Club: Croatia boss says his Canada counterpart “needs to learn some things”

When Canada narrowly lost 1-0 to Belgium after Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies missed a crucial penalty, their coach John Herdman gave a powerful message which ended with him telling his boys to go and “F Croatia”. Well, that wasn’t the case.

Davies did give Canada the lead after just 68 seconds, but his team went on to concede four goals to end their World Cup run early. Herdman’s words didn’t sit well with Croatia gaffer Zlatko Dalic, who chose not to shake hands with Herdman and said that he needs to learn a couple of things (via Chronicle Live UK).

“I did not see the other head coach after the match. Whether I lose or win, I always congratulate the other head coach”, Dalic said. “He [Herdman] wasn’t there and that’s his way of doing things. He’s obviously mad. He is a good coach, he is a high-quality professional, but it will take some time for him to learn some things.”

Herdman was also asked if he could’ve worded himself any different and admitted that he went a bit overboard and that he’s learned his mistakes. “I could have been a little more composed coming out of the huddle. That is my learning. I will take that on the chin”, Herdman said.

Despite the early exit, they would still do their best against Morocco on the last matchday. “We’ve got a big game coming up against Morocco, a huge game for Canada in the sense of there’s a lot for us to play for”, the ex-Sunderland youth coach said.