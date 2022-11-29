Daily Schmankerl: Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid lead on Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard; Chelsea to call back Callum Hudson-Odoi?; Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham focus of transfer window?; Robin Gosens to OGC Nice?; Weston McKennie to Spurs?; and MORE!

Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid might be the top competitors to land — allegedly — disgruntled Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard:

Atletico Madrid will reportedly compete with Real Madrid in the race to sign 26-year-old Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are waging a battle for Benjamin Pavard. The 26-year-old is Carlo Ancelotti’s preferred target to bolster the right-back unit at the Santiago Bernabeu. Benjamin Pavard has enjoyed a fruitful career thus far despite still not being in his peak years. The French international is a World Cup winner from four years ago with Les Bleus. And the player has also won numerous trophies with Bayern Munich in the last three seasons.

Right now, it is hard to conceive of any way that Pavard will re-up with Bayern Munich, even with his role being expanded in the second half of the season. When Lucas Hernandez went down for the season with ACL injury, it likely opened more time at center-back for Pavard.

I still say Pavard has been Bayern Munich’s most consistent defender this season.

Chelsea FC loanee Callum Hudson-Odoi was once the apple of Bayern Munich’s eye. Now, the attacker is on loan with Bayer Leverkusen and the German club is hoping it will be able to continue to offer the 22-year-old

Bayer 04 Leverkusen is excited about December. Then it will be decided whether loan player Callum Hudson-Odoi (22) will really stay until summer 2023. Chelsea have the option to bring the attacker back in winter. The clause expires before Christmas.

West Ham United’s Declan Rice, who was recently linked to Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham are likely to be the most sought after midfielders in Europe in the upcoming transfer windows:

England midfield duo Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham will be subjected to a transfer war between Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.

I don’t believe Bayern Munich would be in line for a run at Rice. It just seems like he’ll stay in England. As for Bellingham, I feel like he’s going home soon enough and will spurn Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich’s luck has been pretty terrible at the World Cup. For Germany, it has not been much better, either.

For both club and country, Citizen King’s 1999 tune “Better Days” absolutely rings true (and yup, there may have been ample Thanksgiving beers consumed for me to remember that song).

Bayern Munich and Germany could use some new juju to change up the way things have been going, and we’ll see if we can find some reason to get the optimism rolling.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

Bayern’s rumored offer to Gladbach’s Marcus Thuram.

Could Bayern Munich really expedite their pursuit of Florian Wirtz?

What Bayern Munich’s backline will look like without Lucas Hernandez.

Some final thoughts on the series finale of The Walking Dead.

I don’t know what to say about this video of Benjamin Pavard singing to Theo Hernandez:

He can’t annoy Lucas anymore so he has to annoy the other Hernandez pic.twitter.com/3NRw0imjTg — Amalja (@javisjames11) November 27, 2022

Robin Gosens has had a heck of a year.

A major knee injury, being excluded from the World Cup squad, and falling out of favor with Inter Milan, Gosens could be looking at OGC Nice for the next stop in his career:

While he signed a 4 and a half year contract last January, left-back Robin Gosens (28) already wants to leave Italy. The German international (14 caps) has a good exit and is clearly not unanimous on the side of Inter Milan. According to our information, the former Atalanta Bergamo player is interested in OGC Nice, a position that the Aiglons want to strengthen as we revealed to you this winter exclusively. The new boss of the sports sector Florent Ghisolfi has also taken information from his agent. If Nice’s priority in this position is called Fabiano Parisi, Lucien Favre’s men have therefore activated several options on the table.

USMNT star Weston McKennie could be lured away from Juventus by Tottenham Hotspur:

Tottenham are still keen on Juventus and USA star Weston McKennie, though he would set the north Londoners back around €30m.

Another game on the books and Germany are still alive in the World Cup. In some ways, a draw versus an in-form Spain team looks good on paper, but Hansi Flick needed so much more. Germany were far from convincing for most of the game, but some game-changing subs including the addition of Leroy Sane and Niclas Fullkrug in the second half allowed them to rescue a point. The performance leaves a lot to be desired.

In this episode, Chuck and INNN talk about the following:

Why did Hansi Flick field another strikerless lineup versus Spain?

The problem with the role Thomas Muller was forced to play, illustrated by the players around him.

No gegenpressing again — why? The strategic failure of the lineup.

How and why the substitutes changed the game for Germany. The sheer impact of Fullkrug.

Pointing out the terrible performances of the fullbacks, Thilo Kehrer and David Raum.

Who should start against Costa Rica? What changes should Hansi make?

Should Serge Gnabry or Thomas Muller start the next game?

What kind of World Cup is Bayern Munich having? Answer: A really bad one.

Is Jamal Musiala a little over-awed by the occasion?

Serge Gnabry’s awful form.

Dayot Upamecano shining among the French contingent.

Bad news for Matthijs de Ligt.

An overall roundup of the injury situation and the silver lining if the Bayern players get knocked out early.

After much speculation, VfL Wolfsburg has terminated the contract of Max Kruse: