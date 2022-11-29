Germany 1 - 1 Spain: German media player ratings

Germany and Spain met in a heavyweight clash befitting each side’s credentials — and matching the intensity of the Champions League clashes between the Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona stars adorning these rosters.

It was a top display of football at this year’s Men’s World Cup, and honors even go the spoils. In a tournament not lacking for unfolding drama and entertaining group stage results, Group E is shaking up to be one of the most compelling.

Here’s how German media outlets Sport Bild and kicker graded the action:

Bild gave the referee a ‘2’, which is going to mystify the BFW commenting crowd, at least in the first half. In the second half I thought he made decisions that seemed fair, but...can we talk about that handball? No call, no VAR flag, no review, really?!

Big discrepancy in David Raum’s rating across the outlets here. Raum was dogged for his showing here in the comments, and Bild seems to agree — but kicker was more even-handed.

Another notable delta: ratings for Manuel Neuer. The sweeper-keeper OG had a befuddling moment passing out from the back but also made one of the saves of the tournament off this lethal early strike from RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo:

Spain had an early chance but Germany's Manuel Neuer got a ✋ on it for the SAVE OF THE DAY. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/4Be0Ue4JMk — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022

How good was Jamal Musiala’s drawn foul on Sergio Busquets, which resulted in a yellow for the Spanish maestro?

Gavi-Pedri-Busi might be the most talented midfield Germany face all tournament, and not because they’re about to go out. Er, hopefully not, anyway!

Leroy Sané, Niclas Füllkrug, and Lukas Klostermann all earned solid marks off the bench. Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck had less time to make his influence felt, but put in a crucial tackle inside his own box on Álvaro Morata late.

Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger. Phew. How important is he to this Germany back-line?

What did you think of these ratings? Let us know in the comments below!

Interested in a VERY in-depth review of Germany’s 1-1 draw with Spain? Then why not check out the latest episode of our podcast? We talk about everything from lineups, tactics, and individual performances, to a discussion about Bayern Munich at the World Cup overall. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!