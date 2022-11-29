Germany 1 - 1 Spain: German media player ratings

Germany and Spain met in a heavyweight clash befitting each side’s credentials — and matching the intensity of the Champions League clashes between the Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona stars adorning these rosters.
It was a top display of football at this year’s Men’s World Cup, and honors even go the spoils. In a tournament not lacking for unfolding drama and entertaining group stage results, Group E is shaking up to be one of the most compelling.
Here’s how German media outlets Sport Bild and kicker graded the action:
#ESP 1-1 #GER | Player ratings [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/srJb1L2Lge— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 27, 2022
Kicker's player ratings for #ESP vs #GER pic.twitter.com/FJcOq2dpXj— Bayern & Die Mannschaft (@iMiaSanMia_en) November 27, 2022
- Bild gave the referee a ‘2’, which is going to mystify the BFW commenting crowd, at least in the first half. In the second half I thought he made decisions that seemed fair, but...can we talk about that handball? No call, no VAR flag, no review, really?!
- Big discrepancy in David Raum’s rating across the outlets here. Raum was dogged for his showing here in the comments, and Bild seems to agree — but kicker was more even-handed.
- Another notable delta: ratings for Manuel Neuer. The sweeper-keeper OG had a befuddling moment passing out from the back but also made one of the saves of the tournament off this lethal early strike from RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo:
Spain had an early chance but Germany's Manuel Neuer got a ✋ on it for the SAVE OF THE DAY. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/4Be0Ue4JMk— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022
- How good was Jamal Musiala’s drawn foul on Sergio Busquets, which resulted in a yellow for the Spanish maestro?
- Gavi-Pedri-Busi might be the most talented midfield Germany face all tournament, and not because they’re about to go out. Er, hopefully not, anyway!
- Leroy Sané, Niclas Füllkrug, and Lukas Klostermann all earned solid marks off the bench. Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck had less time to make his influence felt, but put in a crucial tackle inside his own box on Álvaro Morata late.
- Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger. Phew. How important is he to this Germany back-line?
