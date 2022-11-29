 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer credits defense for keeping Spain at bay

Thilo Kehrer was part of that defense, mind you.

By R.I.P. London Teams
Spain v Germany: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Germany have kept their World Cup hopes alive after clawing back to draw 1-1 with Spain in matchday 2 of the tournament. Alvaro Morata and Niclas Füllkrug made sure that their teams get a point each which sets up a tasty final day encounter.

Die Mannschaft and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said it was a gritty match and went toe-to-toe with Spain which limited the team who put seven past Costa Rica to one goal.

“It was a tough game; We took the fight to them and didn’t allow much,” Neuer said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “Big compliments to our defense — it was difficult to score against us. We believed in ourselves even after going 0-1 down. The most important thing is that we are still alive.”

Neuer and Germany face their old nemesis Keylor Navas and Costa Rica, while Spain take on a pesky Japan side who are in a good place to progress. We’ll see who goes through in a few days’ time.

Interested in a VERY in-depth review of Germany’s 1-1 draw with Spain? Then why not check out the latest episode of our podcast? We talk about everything from lineups, tactics, and individual performances, to a discussion about Bayern Munich at the World Cup overall. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

