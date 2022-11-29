Bayern Munich 2 - 0 SGS Essen in the Frauen-Bundesliga: Recap and highlights

After a Champions League letdown against FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich got back into the swing of things in the FLYERALARM Frauen-Bundesliga with a tidy win over SGS Essen. The 2-0 scoreline won’t flatter the hosts, but three points is three points at this stage.

Defender Saki Kumagai partnered Sarah Zadrazil in midfield on this occasion, with ex-Manchester City star and England international Georgia Stanway getting a rest. Striker Lea Schüller turned provider for Lina Magull in the 28th minute to fire the Bavarians ahead early. But there it remained — an uncomfortable 1-0 despite the apparent gulf in quality — until the 90th minute, when substitutes Linda Dallmann and Franziska Kett finally managed to put the game away.

Highlights below:

Both goals were near mirrors of each other, in the sense that they were fashioned out of excellent connection in tight spaces right down the center in front of goal. Though Bayern would have liked to come out of this game having scored many more, there can be few complaints about the manner of the goals they did earn.

Kett, an exciting club-cultivated talent, is having a terrific rise this season — getting more and more opportunities to play and also finding herself regularly on the scoresheet. Her development has been one of the season’s exciting storylines, especially with a view to the future.

With VfL Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt both flying high, the FCB Frauen are only third in a league that’s shaping up to be an exciting three-horse race at the top.