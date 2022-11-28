 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Bayern Munich “on verge” of transfer move for RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer as verbal agreement is in place

It looks like this move is finally happening.

By CSmith1919
RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

According to Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich is nearing the final stages of a deal with RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, a longtime transfer target of the Bavarians.

Per Plettenberg, Laimer and Bayern Munich have a verbal agreement in place, but the Austrian would need to complete his medical.

While paperwork will likely be signed soon, a formal move will not happen until the summer transfer window opens in July:

Laimer is said to be a favorite of Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, but it remains to be seen what kind of role he would play in Bavaria. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka have been entrenched as starters, while Marcel Sabitzer has also been very good this season. Ryan Gravenberch is also on the roster and has reportedly been unhappy with his lack of playing time. Still, Gravenberch has great potential.

Laimer’s skillset indicates he would bring something different to the midfield mix given his ball-winning and pressing ability, but it would seem like there could be a glut of talent for only a little bit of playing time.

In the end, that will be up to Julian Nagelsmann to sort out.

Liverpool had also been rumored to be interested in Laimer.

