Filed under:

Kit leak: Adidas planning a cyberpunk away jersey for Bayern Munich

Uhh, maybe it’ll be good?

By Ineednoname
/ new
The FC Bayern Munich Club Badge Photo by Visionhaus

In celebration of the evil corporations that rule our lives, the evil corporation that partially owns Bayern Munich is about to celebrate its existence with a new kit. It has a very cyberpunk feel, with purple and green on a black base. The shirt could look like something out of Edgerunners if we’re lucky, or maybe it’s just going to be a boring black kit that isn’t different from anything we’ve seen before.

Here’s a sample of the design, from Footy Headlines (via @iMiaSanMia):

We haven’t really seen this combination of colors before on a Bayern Munich shirt, so it could be very cool to look at. As long as Adidas can stay away from too many stripes or random lines, the final look could be very clean.

Given how disappointing the home shirt is expected to be (seriously, it looks like something Arsenal would wear), maybe the away kit can be the saving grace of next year. Of course, if we get a more accurate mockup in the coming weeks, we’ll be sure to post an update.

