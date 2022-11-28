Bayern Munich sign Atletico Madrid starlet Javier Fernandez Gonzalez

Bayern Munich are now looking towards the future and brought Spanish midfield talent Javier Fernandez Gonzalez from Atletico Madrid. Per Bayern’s official website, he will sign a long-term contract that begins on January 1, 2023. Bayern’s campus manager Jochen Sauer said that they worked hard to bring young Javier from Madrid to Munich and thanked Atleti for handling things smoothly.

“We worked long and hard towards this commitment, which is why we are very pleased to have convinced this great talent to join us at FC Bayern,” says campus manager Jochen Sauer. “Javier is one of the most promising midfield talents of his year. He combines technical potential with physical presence and game intelligence.

“We are convinced that Javi will continue his development with us in an ambitious and goal-oriented manner.”

Fernandez, who was born in Ourense on November 28, 2006, spent the last five years in Atleti’s youth setup. He enjoyed his time at the Spanish capital and can’t wait to start the German chapter of his career.

“I had a wonderful time at Atleti, now I’m really looking forward to being able to take my next steps at one of the biggest clubs in the world”, Javier said.