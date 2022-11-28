Bavarian Podcast Works S5E22: Spain 1-1 Germany postgame analysis + Is Bayern Munich having a terrible World Cup?

Another game on the books and Germany are still alive in the World Cup. In some ways, a draw versus an in-form Spain team looks good on paper, but Hansi Flick needed so much more. Germany were far from convincing for most of the game, but some game-changing subs including the addition of Leroy Sane and Niclas Fullkrug in the second half allowed them to rescue a point. The performance leaves a lot to be desired.

In this episode, Chuck and INNN talk about the following:

Why did Hansi Flick field another strikerless lineup versus Spain?

The problem with the role Thomas Muller was forced to play, illustrated by the players around him.

No gegenpressing again — why? The strategic failure of the lineup.

How and why the substitutes changed the game for Germany. The sheer impact of Fullkrug.

Pointing out the terrible performances of the fullbacks, Thilo Kehrer and David Raum.

Who should start against Costa Rica? What changes should Hansi make?

Should Serge Gnabry or Thomas Muller start the next game?

What kind of World Cup is Bayern Munich having? Answer: A really bad one.

Is Jamal Musiala a little over-awed by the occasion?

Serge Gnabry’s awful form.

Dayot Upamecano shining among the French contingent.

Bad news for Matthijs de Ligt.

An overall roundup of the injury situation and the silver lining if the Bayern players get knocked out early.

