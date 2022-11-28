“Big compliment to the team” — Hansi Flick celebrates Germany’s resilience vs. Spain

Germany manager and former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick had to be sweating bullets as his team trailed Spain 1-0 deep into the match.

A loss and Germany was going to be in a likely difficult position to make the next round.

Luckily for Flick, his boys battled back hard and received the game-tying goal from Niclas Füllkrug in the 83rd minute.

“It was a highly interesting football game. Every football fan got their money’s worth today. Big compliment to the team for fighting until the end. But we only took the first step, against Costa Rica we want to take the second step and reach the round of 16,” Flick said after the game (as captured @iMiaSanMia).

“We get on well together as a team, even though you read different things. What the team did today was amazing. I’m really proud. We faced a team that is great in terms of football and we played them on an equal footing. The mentality of the team was outstanding.”

Now, though, Germany will need to dig deep and pull a win against Costa Rica if it wants to avoid a second consecutive early exit in the World Cup.

Interested in a VERY in-depth review of Germany’s 1-1 draw with Spain? Then why not check out the latest episode of our podcast? We talk about everything from lineups, tactics, and individual performances, to a discussion about Bayern Munich at the World Cup overall. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

