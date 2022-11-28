After Spain draw, Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané says he can start for Germany vs. Costa Rica

If there was a turning point for Germany in the team’s 1-1 draw against Spain, it was former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick’s group of substitutions in the 70th minute.

When Leroy Sané, Niclas Füllkrug, and Lukas Klostermann came on for İlkay Gündoğan, Thomas Müller, and Thilo Kehrer, Germany’s fortune changed.

There was a new energy — and perhaps a hint of desperation — which was spurred by Sané, who was disruptive to Spain and impactful for the Germans.

After his showing and a renewed confidence in his knee after being injured, the Bayern Munich attacker is ready to take his role in Flick’s starting XI.

“My knee is doing better. I think I can play from the start again,” Sané told Sport1’s Kerry Hau.

If Sané does return to the starting lineup, there will have to be further movement, especially because Füllkrug is also in line for a starting position.

