 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
PSA Check out our in-depth postgame review of Germany's 1-1 draw with Spain here on Spotify!

Filed under:

After Spain draw, Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané says he can start for Germany vs. Costa Rica

Can Leroy Sané power Germany to the next round?

By CSmith1919
/ new
Spain v Germany: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

If there was a turning point for Germany in the team’s 1-1 draw against Spain, it was former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick’s group of substitutions in the 70th minute.

When Leroy Sané, Niclas Füllkrug, and Lukas Klostermann came on for İlkay Gündoğan, Thomas Müller, and Thilo Kehrer, Germany’s fortune changed.

There was a new energy — and perhaps a hint of desperation — which was spurred by Sané, who was disruptive to Spain and impactful for the Germans.

After his showing and a renewed confidence in his knee after being injured, the Bayern Munich attacker is ready to take his role in Flick’s starting XI.

“My knee is doing better. I think I can play from the start again,” Sané told Sport1’s Kerry Hau.

If Sané does return to the starting lineup, there will have to be further movement, especially because Füllkrug is also in line for a starting position.

Interested in a VERY in-depth review of Germany’s 1-1 draw with Spain? Then why not check out the latest episode of our podcast? We talk about everything from lineups, tactics, and individual performances, to a discussion about Bayern Munich at the World Cup overall. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

In This Stream

Germany at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: Full Coverage

View all 65 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works