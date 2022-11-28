Thomas Müller satisfied with Germany’s 1-1 draw against Spain in the World Cup

Germany have so far managed to stay in the World Cup after drawing 1-1 against Spain following Japan’s 1-0 loss to Costa Rica beforehand. Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata gave La Roja the lead shortly after the start of the second half, before Werder Bremen striker Niclas Fullkrüg handed Die Mannschaft a lifeline heading into the final set of games.

Drawing to Spain may not be the most ideal result, but Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller said that the result was rewarding. The 33-year-old acknowledged that the team still isn’t playing at their best, but they threw everything that they could in the game and rescued a point.

“The 1-1 feels good, we played against a very good Spain side”, Müller said. (via @iMiaSanMia). “It wasn’t the best of our games footballing wise, but we threw everything into the balance. Despite everything we still have a chance to qualify. We now have to beat Costa Rica and hope other results favour us.”

For Germany to go through, they need to beat Costa Rica by at least two goals and for Spain to beat Japan.

Interested in a VERY in-depth review of Germany's 1-1 draw with Spain? Then why not check out the latest episode of our podcast? We talk about everything from lineups, tactics, and individual performances, to a discussion about Bayern Munich at the World Cup overall.

