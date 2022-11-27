Fallout with no shelter: DFB are under pressure if Germany lose to Spain

The German national team is in a crisis. After somehow losing 2-1 to Japan in the World Cup last time out, Die Mannschaft need a result against Spain to stand any chance of qualification.

Who should YOU root for? Well, the age old question NOW has an answer. SB Nation has developed a very scientific system to help YOU figure out who should get your rooting allegiances during the World Cup. Test the system here...if YOU dare.

Surprisingly, Costa Rica beat Japan recently and this should motivate the Germans, but there won’t be excuses if the worst happens.

According to a report from Sky Sports Germany (via @iMiaSanMia), there will be scrutiny of everything and everyone related to the DFB, moreso if Spain end’s Germany’s World Cup adventure early.

People from former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick to national team director Oliver Bierhoff will certainly be feeling the heat and could risk withdrawal from their positions.

Both men are under contract under 2024, but it is unlikely that Flick resigns or gets fired by the DFB as the 57-year-old skipper’s aim is to coach the team by Euro 2024 where Germany are the hosts.