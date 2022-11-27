 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fallout with no shelter: DFB are under pressure if Germany lose to Spain

No more messing about.

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
World Cup 2022 - Final Training Germany Photo by Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images

The German national team is in a crisis. After somehow losing 2-1 to Japan in the World Cup last time out, Die Mannschaft need a result against Spain to stand any chance of qualification.

Germany Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Who should YOU root for?

Well, the age old question NOW has an answer. SB Nation has developed a very scientific system to help YOU figure out who should get your rooting allegiances during the World Cup. Test the system here...if YOU dare.

Surprisingly, Costa Rica beat Japan recently and this should motivate the Germans, but there won’t be excuses if the worst happens.

According to a report from Sky Sports Germany (via @iMiaSanMia), there will be scrutiny of everything and everyone related to the DFB, moreso if Spain end’s Germany’s World Cup adventure early.

People from former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick to national team director Oliver Bierhoff will certainly be feeling the heat and could risk withdrawal from their positions.

Both men are under contract under 2024, but it is unlikely that Flick resigns or gets fired by the DFB as the 57-year-old skipper’s aim is to coach the team by Euro 2024 where Germany are the hosts.

In This Stream

Germany at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: Full Coverage

View all 55 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works