 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

World Cup Watch: Oliver Kahn calls for balls out performance from Germany

Oliver Kahn must be an AC/DC fan.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Seattle Seahawks&nbsp;v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

When examining how he thinks Germany needs to approach its upcoming match against Spain, Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn channeled AC/DC.

No, he did not try to incentive the boys with “Money Talks” or try to have the German national team lean on their past success with “Who Made Who.” He did not even break out “For Those About to Rock”, “Highway to Hell”, “Hells Bells”, “Back in Black”, “It’s a Long Way to the Top”, or “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap.”

Germany Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Who should YOU root for?

Well, the age old question NOW has an answer. SB Nation has developed a very scientific system to help YOU figure out who should get your rooting allegiances during the World Cup. Test the system here...if YOU dare.

Nope. Kahn called for the boys to play with a little testicular fortitude.

“You need balls in games like this. After the exit in the last World Cup, the players are in a precarious situation. Why shouldn’t we beat Spain? They are a top team, but also a very young one. A win can have positive effects on the rest of the tournament,” Kahn told Bild TV (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I am fully convinced that Hansi Flick drew the right conclusions for tonight against Spain. I know that he always thinks very, very positively and things like that also work with the players. I really hope that he will send the right lineup onto the pitch.”

I might have went with “Thunderstruck” to get the boys fired up, but “Big Balls” it is...and who is going to argue with Kahn?

In This Stream

Germany at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: Full Coverage

View all 53 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works