Morocco’s Noussair Mazraoui on the mend after World Cup setback

Is it a blessing or a curse for a club to have their entire defensive two-deep called up to a World Cup? Bayern Munich are finding out in real time. Consider:

Left-back Alphonso Davies: starter for Canada (recently recovered)

Left-back / center-back Lucas Hernández: starter for France (injured — ACL)

Center-back Dayot Upamecano: starter for France

Center-back Matthijs de Ligt: starter(?) for Netherlands

Center-back / right-back Benjamin Pavard: starter(?) for France

Right-back / center-back / left-back Josip Stanišić: starter(?) for Croatia

Right-back Bouna Sarr: would-have-been for Senegal (injured since the start of the season)

Right-back Noussair Mazraoui: starter for Morocco (just returned from injury)

If sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić is serious about the club making no moves in the winter transfer window, he’d better hope the injury situation doesn’t get any worse here.

Fortunately, Morocco’s Mazraoui is one player who is on the mend. After getting stretchered off the field in their World Cup opener against Croatia, Mazraoui now looks to be making a fast return:

Noussair Mazraoui's recovery is going well. The player's entourage is confident for the rest of the World Cup. Nevertheless, Mazraoui is a doubt for the game against Belgium. The Moroccan staff has reassured Bayern [@Santi_J_FM, @HanifBerkane] pic.twitter.com/HD04rdhYQc — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 25, 2022

He even did start against Belgium ultimately, and completed the full 90’. Talk about a fast turnaround! It’s good news after a scary-looking carting off that their talented full-back is back in action.

Next up, he’ll be facing off against his Bayern teammate Alphonso Davies and the Canadian MNT.