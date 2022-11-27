 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

World Cup Watch: Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané will be a game-time decision vs. Spain for Germany

Will the Bayern Munich star be available against Spain?

Germany Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

According to a report from Sport1’s Kerry Hau and Felix Fischer (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané could be available to face Spain in what will be a monumental match for the German national team:

Leroy Sané completed the full training session today, but with a strapped right knee. A decision on whether he can feature against Spain tomorrow will be made shortly before the game.

Germany Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Sané would be a welcome addition to Germany’s lineup and could provide a spark to the attack. While active against Japan, Germany’s offense was extremely inefficient.

The primary issue for Sané at this point is likely how much pain tolerance he can muster with his knee injury. Once he initially tweaked the knee, it was always doubtful that he would return to top form during the World Cup tournament in Qatar, but if the Bayern Munich star can fight through the pain, he could be a major asset for Hansi Flick.

If Sané does return, where he would fit is currently unclear. Manager Hansi Flick is known to prefer a 4-2-3-1, but could shift to play a 4-3-3. Sané’s ability to play as a wing and interchange with his teammates frequently could place him in multiple areas on the pitch. And his explosiveness and ability to be defenders in small spaces could come in handy against a stingy Spanish side.

