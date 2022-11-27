World Cup Watch: Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick not worried about Germany’s defense and could shift to a 4-3-3

Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick knows a thing or two about winning and the manager is insistent that Germany’s backline will up to the big task of stopping Spain.

“It was important to show the players what we didn’t do well. There were a lot of things we did wrong in some situations. We addressed that. We are absolutely convinced of the idea of ​​how we want to play football. We have to implement it better,” said Flick (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We had 25, 26 shots on goal — the highest number on matchday one. We only scored one goal but could certainly have gone 2 or 3-0. But that’s in the past. We need to improve the efficiency against Spain. We’ll practice that again today to have confidence.”

One move that Flick could make to help stabilize play in front of his backline to shift to a 4-3-3.

“It’s an option. We can consider that. All three are outstanding players who can also play together in midfield,” Flick said.

Finally, Flick came under big scrutiny for his substitutions during Germany’s 2-1 loss to Japan, but the manager said there were some players who needed to come off.

“There were players like Jamal Musiala, who indicated that he had to be replaced. We always look at what was good and what wasn’t so good. The coaching staff is also involved in that,” said Flick.