Spain vs Germany: Gamethread and Live Blog

Barely a week into the World Cup and Germany are already on the brink. Losing to Japan has damaged the team’s credibility, and Hansi Flick needs a win against Spain to keep knockout hopes alive.

Leroy Sane returned to team training before the game, so if he’s fit that gives the coach one more Bayern Munich player as an option for the game. He’ll likely be needed, as the German offense failed to score a single goal from open play over 90 minutes against Japan. Other expected changes include maybe the addition of Niclas Fullkrug as striker, and maybe a reshuffle at the back.

Whatever happens, Germany need this win. If they can’t beat Spain, it’s all over at this World Cup.

Match Info

Location: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

Time: 10:00 pm local time, 2:00 pm EST

TV/streaming: Fox Sports, Find Your Country

