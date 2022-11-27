FC Barcelona 3 - 0 Bayern Munich: Match highlights and recap

Bayern Munich had a chance to seize momentum in their Women’s Champions League group stage tilt against FC Barcelona. Alas, it was not to be.

The FCB Frauen just about survived the first half barrage from Barça; keeper Mala Grohs was called on at least once to make a crucial save. But Bayern’s own attacks sputtered away fruitlessly (the best chance mis-hit rather strongly by Klara Bühl) and the resistance did not keep up for long.

Shortly into the second half, Barça pulled Bayern’s back-line left and right with a cross that went from left wing over to far post before coming back left for Geyse to head in. Barça made sure to consolidate their growing advantage ten minutes later; Aitana Bonmatí latching on to the end of cutback from the left wing again.

It was all too fast, too furious for the Bayern Frauen to handle. The spaces began to really open up, and in the 67th minute, Geyse played it in from the left wing (again) for Clàudia Pina. The forward fired from beyond the D, and while it was a spectacular shot, so was the amount of uncontested space she had.

The gap between Bayern and Europe’s elite also seems — right now — pretty darn wide. Bayern ended the game with a 3-0 loss that felt more like a trouncing, with Barça fully capable of pouring on a few more.

And though it’s early in his reign as Bayern coach, one gets the sense that questions are starting to be asked in earnest about Alexander Straus. Could he be doing better with what he’s got?