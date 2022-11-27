World Cup Watch: Bayern Munich great Javi Martinez thinks Spain will be a handful for Germany

Former Bayern Munich star Javi Martinez in a tough position for Sunday’s big match.

The defensive midfielder is not playing in the World Cup, but did pick Argentina and Germany as his favorites to win the tournament in Qatar.

After seeing how dominant Spain looked in its 7-0 destruction of Costa Rica and Germany’s stunning 2-1 loss to Japan, however, Martinez probably experienced a little doubt about how far the Germans could actually go in this tournament (will they even make it out of the group stage?).

Who should YOU root for? Well, the age old question NOW has an answer. SB Nation has developed a very scientific system to help YOU figure out who should get your rooting allegiances during the World Cup. Test the system here...if YOU dare.

“I saw no weaknesses in the Spanish side. It will be a battle over who can hold the ball. That will be one of the keys of the game. Germany is like Real Madrid in the Champions League, they are always there. Germany and Argentina are still my World Cup favorites,” Martinez said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

It remains to be seen exactly what Germany side shows itself against Spain. Will if be the creative, fun, and energetic group that we saw when Hansi Flick took over the squad or will be the apathetic, tentative lot who choked against Japan?

Whatever the case, Germany’s fate could be decided on Sunday — and if the end result is another group stage flameout, there could be a serious look into the composition of the roster and what needs to change immediately moving forward.