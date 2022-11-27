World Cup Watch: Florian Wirtz looking forward to fueling Germany’s attack of the future with Jamal Musiala

When Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz was not healthy enough to play for Germany in this World Cup, some fans were disappointed because one of the country’s best, young players would miss a good opportunity to gain experience on the world’s biggest stage.

Meanwhile, other fans were sad for themselves because they were going to miss the prospect of seeing Wirtz and Bayern Munich youngster Jamal Musiala potentially take the pitch together in what would have been an electric look at what Germany’s future attack might be.

For Wirtz, it was something that he, too, had envisioned.

“Jamal is a very good footballer, a very good 1v1 player, or even 1v5. He can definitely move things on the pitch with his dribbling. I’m looking forward to playing with him in the national team in the future,” Wirtz told Transfermarkt’s Manuel Veth (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Of course in a team, there aren’t just two players who have to make sure the game is won. Jamal has his qualities, I have mine. That could be nice to watch, I’m looking forward to that, but there are other good players in the national team.”

For now, German fans will have to wait out the chance to see that partnership, but as we all know, Die Mannschaft has more pressing issues at the moment than to dream about how things might look in 2026.