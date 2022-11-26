World Cup Watch: Germany’s Hansi Flick flies solo to presser ahead of Spain tilt

Germany is in an incredibly tough position ahead of its match with a very strong Spain side.

To help combat some of the pre-match fatigue, manager — and Bayern Munich legend — Hansi Flick took the long trek to the press conference by himself.

“I came by myself to the presser because we didn’t want any player to spend almost three hours in the car. That’s why I said I’ll do it alone. All 26 players are important so I don’t have a player with me here. We put our full focus on the game,” said Flick. “Tomorrow it will be crucial to win the duels and to show presence on the pitch. Spain is a team that has its clear automatisms regardless of the system they play. We have a plan that will hopefully work out tomorrow.”

Flick knows his squad will have its hands full. Flick think Spain has a very good coach and a roster loaded with talent.

“I appreciate Luis Enrique very much. He has formed a young team with incredible quality. Unfortunately, my favorite player Thiago (Alcantara) is not there, so you can tell how much quality they have. Busquets is the heart of the team. We’re really looking forward to the game,” said Flick. “The quality that Gavi and Pedri have at this young age is fantastic. They have developed very well in Barcelona in the last two years. And now they have found their regular spot in the national team. They have (Sergio) Busquets behind them as protection. That works well.”

Germany needs a win against Spain and it will not be easy. Hopefully Flick’s extra measures will pay off — and the lonely ride home from the press conference will not seem all that bad.