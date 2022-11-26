World Cup Watch: Spain boss Luis Enrique not expecting to face a weak or distracted Germany side

Even if Spain manager Luis Enrique saw Germany fold late in the game, he does not expect to face a team that will already be defeated before they take the pitch.

“Germany are four-time world champions. I played against them in 1994 and the physical level was brutal, a powerhouse. If anyone knows how to compete, it’s Germany, if anyone is ready to change their dynamics it’s Germany,” Enrique said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Their history is there and they have top players in the world. But we are convinced that we can win and that’s why we’re going into the game with the aim of winning it.”

When asked if Germany might be more “dangerous” after losing to Japan, Enrique said a number of factors could come into play for how each team focuses in on the match.

“You never know. Before we play our game we will find out what happened in Japan - Costa Rica, but it doesn’t matter. We have to control what we can control. We can never know if Germany will be more dangerous,” said Enrique. “We are going to try to be dominant, to have more of the ball. We’ll try to make sure Germany don’t have much of the ball, it’s best to keep the ball for as long as possible.”

No matter what Enrique says, Germany is extremely desperate. With a loss, the Germans are likely headed once again after the group stage.