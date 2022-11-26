Report: Torn ACL won’t deter Bayern Munich from signing Lucas Hernandez to a new deal

According to transfer czar Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich was very close to signing Lucas Hernandez to a contract extension and things will likely proceed down that path despite the Frenchman suffering a torn ACL earlier this week against Australia.

Aside of Hernandez just being a terrific talent, the club feels it will likely lose a defender this summer per Romano. Benjamin Pavard, who has openly flirted with a move more than once of late, is expected to leave Bayern Munich this summer:

There is no reason to think that Hernandez will not make a full return to health after his surgery, but there is some risk associate with a torn ACL. Modern medicine has most footballers able to return in less than a year from the surgery, but in some instances, the players have not been able to re-capture the same explosiveness and/or strength in the knee that they once had.

Prior to this latest injury, Hernandez has missed 56 games and has been “out” for 535 days overall in his career per Transfermarkt.