Matthijs de Ligt sorry to see Bayern Munich teammate Lucas Hernandez felled by ACL injury

The Bayern Munich backline is going to have to rally.

Netherlands v Ecuador: Group A - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

When Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez tore his ACL while playing for France, there was a moment of panic among the club’s fanbase.

To lose a player of Hernandez’s caliber at this stage of the season would be devastating for many club, but Bayern Munich has three very good options to try and fill the void left by Hernandez: Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, and Benjamin Pavard.

Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau asked De Ligt what his reaction was when he hard the news.

“It’s sad news and a big pity for him, as well as for us teammates and our team as a whole. He’s an important player for us. I’ve already contacted Lucas and wished him a speedy recovery. I really hope he recovers well,” De Ligt said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

When asked if he thought Bayern Munich should sign a replacement for Hernandez, De Ligt did not want to delve into that matter.

“That’s not a question for me. I’m fully focused on the national team,” De Ligt stated.

As of now, the club has indicated that it will not be active in the winter transfer window...will that change?

