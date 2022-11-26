 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: João Félix leaving Atlético Madrid; Bayern Munich a transfer possibility

Another link to a talented forward for the future.

By zippy86
/ new
Portugal v Ghana: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Here we...go again? Bayern Munich links to forwards will not stop, and the World Cup season has, if anything, lit a fuse. Portugal star João Félix is reportedly leaving Atlético Madrid in January, which easily makes him one of the biggest names on the winter transfer window market. Reports from Spain have named Bayern, PSG, Manchester United, and Chelsea FC as potential destinations:

Instant analysis

At this point, it’s prudent to take this all with a giant heaping of salt. Félix pushing for an immediate transfer would be big news, if true, and he’d certainly draw the attention of some of the biggest players on the market.

But if he really will move in the winter, Bavaria should be an exceedingly unlikely destination. Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić has maintained that the German giants won’t be making moves this January. Remember?

Félix’s camp surely knows this, but maybe the Spanish media don’t. In any case, Bayern’s emerging needs are clearly in defense. Adding a €50m transfer in attack? Dubious indeed.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works