Report: João Félix leaving Atlético Madrid; Bayern Munich a transfer possibility

Here we...go again? Bayern Munich links to forwards will not stop, and the World Cup season has, if anything, lit a fuse. Portugal star João Félix is reportedly leaving Atlético Madrid in January, which easily makes him one of the biggest names on the winter transfer window market. Reports from Spain have named Bayern, PSG, Manchester United, and Chelsea FC as potential destinations:

João Félix has decided to leave Atlético in January and asked his agent Jorge Mendes to find him a team. Bayern, who were already interested in the summer, appears as a potential destination. PSG, Manchester United and Chelsea are also candidates [@medinamarca, @Carpio_Marca] pic.twitter.com/CGBl6bzz3K — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 25, 2022

Instant analysis

At this point, it’s prudent to take this all with a giant heaping of salt. Félix pushing for an immediate transfer would be big news, if true, and he’d certainly draw the attention of some of the biggest players on the market.

But if he really will move in the winter, Bavaria should be an exceedingly unlikely destination. Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić has maintained that the German giants won’t be making moves this January. Remember?

Despite Lucas Hernández's injury, Hasan Salihamidžić says Bayern will not be active in the January transfer window: "We won't do anything in winter" [@kicker, @FrankLinkesch] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 23, 2022

Félix’s camp surely knows this, but maybe the Spanish media don’t. In any case, Bayern’s emerging needs are clearly in defense. Adding a €50m transfer in attack? Dubious indeed.