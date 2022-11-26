Bavarian Kit Works: Bayern Munich’s rumored home kit for 2023/24

Bayern Munich have made the mark with some highly memorable kits in recent seasons. While Bayern has gone fairly basic with their home kits, they have worn some impressive and unique shirts. This week Bayern Munich’s concept home kits for next season have been linked, and they are quite something.

Bayern's 2023/24 home shirt will feature the club's traditional colors but in a different combo than usual. The kit is listed as "White/Red", with White being the primary color in Adidas' internal data. The two design options are below, both equally likely [@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/coJqjCquCQ — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 24, 2022

Bayern Munich are allegedly going for a different combo than usual with a plain red and white tee. Both designs in the tweet are equally likely according to rumors. To be honest, both are equally hideous. The concept shirt manages to look both simple and yet not clean.

Bayern Munich are going to look more like Arsenal than Bayern. It makes sense to keep a fresh design every year, but it just looks like they copy and pasted Arsenal’s iconic kits. Although this is just a concept, there are clear signs of trouble on the horizon. If this shirt looks anything like this, I’ll be staying far away.