Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich in or out on RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer?; Bayern, Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Manchester United want PSV’s Cody Gakpo; Despite Lionel Messi fandom, Florian Wirtz doesn’t want FC Barcelona move; and MORE!

The links between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer sounds like the move is a sure thing... but is it? According to Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, maybe not:

There’s no 100% agreement between Bayern and Konrad Laimer, no pre-contract either - but he’s leaning towards a move to Munich. The problem is that Bayern’s midfield is well equipped, so a move would only make sense if one of the current midfielders left the club. As things stand, Laimer has not rejected any club. The midfielder is targeting a 4-5 year contract and wants to make a decision on his future early 2023.

If Plettenberg is correct, Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC could still have hope of landing the Austrian.

Bayer Leverkusen phenom Florian Wirtz has been linked to both Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona recently, but the 19-year-old wanted to make it clear that he was not a Barca fan growing up — just a Lionel Messi fan.

“No!” Wirtz said when it was suggested that he supported Barça. “I am just a Lionel Messi fan, and I had like four or five jerseys from him, whether it is Argentina or Barcelona.” Messi, the World Cup, and a top club like Barcelona. Anyone who has watched Wirtz develop before his injury does not doubt that all those doors will be open. All that seems far away in St. Louis, but those who have watched him practice at CITYPARK will not doubt that he will soon be back at the center of attention.

The reason why Wirtz’s name recently emerged — despite having a contract that runs through 2027 — is that a story broke detailing that the youngster was made promises from Bayer Leverkusen that the German club simply might not be able to keep.

Specifically, part of the verbal agreement for Wirtz to extend his deal with Die Werkself was contingent upon the club’s ability to be a factor in the Champions League and compete with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

At this point, both of those objectives seem unlikely in the near future at Leverkusen. Can Wirtz’s return from a major knee injury change the trajectory of the squad?

Bayern Munich’s luck has been pretty terrible at the World Cup. For Germany, it has not been much better, either.

For both club and country, Citizen King’s 1999 tune “Better Days” absolutely rings true (and yup, there may have been ample Thanksgiving beers consumed for me to remember that song).

Bayern Munich and Germany could use some new juju to change up the way things have been going, and we’ll see if we can find some reason to get the optimism rolling.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at what we can expect from a young and hungry Spain team against an inefficient and unsure Germany squad.

Bayern’s rumored offer to Gladbach’s Marcus Thuram.

Could Bayern Munich really expedite their pursuit of Florian Wirtz?

What Bayern Munich’s backline will look like without Lucas Hernandez.

Some final thoughts on the series finale of The Walking Dead.

PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo is reportedly being courted by Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Manchester United:

Netherlands international Cody Gakpo has emerged as one of the breakthrough stars of the FIFA World Cup 2022 so far. And, it seems like his performances have caught the eyes of some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid. Indeed, according to Marco Timmer of Voetbal International, Gakpo is on the radars of some of the elite teams in the continent in the form of Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich. A left-winger by trade, the 23-year-old has now popped up on the radars of Real Madrid. Los Blancos could be in need of new attackers next summer with Eden Hazard likely to leave and Marco Asensio’s future also uncertain at this point. But Los Blancos will face competition from Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Liverpool, as well as German champions Bayern Munich. PSV, for their part, would be open to selling their prized asset for a fee of at least €50 million. The 23-year-old is currently fully focused on the World Cup. But after the tournament in Qatar, talks between his camp and the interested parties are expected to kickstart. It remains to be seen if Real Madrid are able to capture his services or whether they decide to look elsewhere to bolster their frontline, given that the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Rafael Leao have also been linked.

According to journalist Marco Timmer (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Gakpo’s agents will start negotiations after the World Cup:

The management of Cody Gakpo will hold talks with Bayern, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Liverpool after the World Cup. PSV are looking for more than €50m to sell.

Look at the Bayern Munich II boys rolling:

Ecuador forward Enner Valencia is super productive at the World Cup:

Enner Valencia now has as many goals at the World Cup as Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Robin van Persie, Davor Suker and Harry Kane. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) November 25, 2022

Well, here we go again. Another World Cup, and the same story for the German national team. Even with Hansi Flick and a whole host of Bayern Munich players on the roster, Germany have succumbed to Japan even after a fortuitous penalty gave them the lead in the first half. Now it looks like this tournament might be another write-off for the Germans.

Here are our talking points from the game: