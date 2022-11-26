“Se queda”: Why Joshua Kimmich should stay in Germany’s midfield according to Javi Martinez

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez backed his old compatriot as the right choice to hold the midfield for Germany. After the agonising defeat to Japan, a debate arose over Kimmich’s position on the pitch. The big ongoing question is whether the 27 year-old be better suited and help the team by playing at right back instead of midfield.

Treble winning, midfield destroyer, Javi Martinez, however is of the clear opinion that Kimmich belongs in the midfield. Leon Goretzka and Kimmich’s partnership was lauded by the Spaniard who said in an interview to Magenta Tv(via @iMiaSanMia): “Joshua Kimmich is one of the best six in the world. If he plays at right-back, Germany loses one of their best midfield players. I thought Leon would start (against Japan). Bayern works much better when Jo and Leon are on the pitch together”.

Keeping Kimmich’s own abilities aside, his potential move to right back would be more due to the absence of quality in the German ranks to fill that role. Thilo Kehrer hasn’t shown the mettle needed to fill the shoes once donned by the World Cup winning captain, Phillip Lahm. Neither has Niklas Süle’s performance charmed anyone.

The Goretzka-Gundogan pairing is untested, especially in creating chances. Kimmich and Goretzka's pairing is a time tested base for Bayern and perhaps looks like the better option on paper. So, the gamble for Germany ahead lies in whether to gain a quality RB by moving Kimmich there and risk losing quality in midfield or stick to Kimmich in midfield and let the RB be the weak link. Kimmich-Goretzka pairing would be a bold but sensible choice, especially against a Spanish side that will look to dominate the game through the midfield battle.