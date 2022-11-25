World Cup Watch: Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz explains why he was left off Germany’s roster

Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz has been in the news of late — and not just because he has been linked to moves to both Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona.

The young German was a late omission from Germany’s World Cup squad, but it was not because he lacked talent. Simply put, Wirtz is still not physically back to where he needs to be to have been a contributing player for Germany.

“We were in contact throughout the entire process, often chatted about my rehab,” Wirtz said. “At the end of the day, it was not in a place where the coach could 100% trust that I could be playing as I had not played a single minute or even trained with the team with physical contact. After talking to the doctors, (Hansi Flick) said that I should focus on getting fit and to a top level, and he can’t wait to see me back in the team,” Wirtz told Transfermarkt’s Manuel Veth. “I was looking forward to the World Cup, but I will have the opportunity to play a few more tournaments, and that is what I am focusing on going forward.”

Wirtz is a dynamic talent, who is equal parts skill, explosiveness, and creativity. Many will be wondering if the 19-year-old will be able to recapture the same burst that he had prior to his knee injury, but it seems as it the youngster is determined to make sure he comes back just as strong — or even stronger — than ever.