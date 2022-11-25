 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 21 — What to expect from Germany vs. Spain at the World Cup; Bayern Munich’s backline plans without Lucas Hernandez; Marcus Thuram to Bayern?; Finishing off The Walking Dead; and MORE!

It has to get better, right?

By CSmith1919
/ new
Germany v Japan: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s luck has been pretty terrible at the World Cup. For Germany, is has not been much better, either.

For both club and country, Citizen King’s 1999 tune “Better Days” absolutely rings true (and yup, there may have been ample Thanksgiving beers consumed for me to remember that song).

Bayern Munich and Germany could use some new juju to change up the way things have been going and we’ll see if we can find some reason to get the optimism rolling.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

  • A look at what we can expect from a young and hungry Spain team against an inefficient and unsure Germany squad.
  • Bayern’s rumored offer to Gladbach’s Marcus Thuram.
  • Could Bayern Munich really expedite its pursuit of Florian Wirtz?
  • What Bayern Munich’s backline will look like without Lucas Hernandez.
  • Some final thoughts on the series finale of The Walking Dead.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.

In This Stream

Germany at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: Full Coverage

View all 31 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works