Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 21 — What to expect from Germany vs. Spain at the World Cup; Bayern Munich’s backline plans without Lucas Hernandez; Marcus Thuram to Bayern?; Finishing off The Walking Dead; and MORE!

Bayern Munich’s luck has been pretty terrible at the World Cup. For Germany, is has not been much better, either.

For both club and country, Citizen King’s 1999 tune “Better Days” absolutely rings true (and yup, there may have been ample Thanksgiving beers consumed for me to remember that song).

Bayern Munich and Germany could use some new juju to change up the way things have been going and we’ll see if we can find some reason to get the optimism rolling.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at what we can expect from a young and hungry Spain team against an inefficient and unsure Germany squad.

Bayern’s rumored offer to Gladbach’s Marcus Thuram.

Could Bayern Munich really expedite its pursuit of Florian Wirtz?

What Bayern Munich’s backline will look like without Lucas Hernandez.

Some final thoughts on the series finale of The Walking Dead.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.