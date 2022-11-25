Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur vying for Borussia Gladbach’s Marcus Thuram; FC Barcelona wants BVB’s Youssoufa Moukoko; Luca Waldschmidt to Hoffenheim?; and MORE!

According to a report from Calciomercato, Bayern Munich is seeking to outbid Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC, Tottenham Hotspur for Borussia Mönchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram:

Bayern Munich are ready to offer Marcus Thuram a €7m-a-season deal to sign for them, with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham all considering a move. His contract with Borussia Monchengladbach expires at the end of the season.

Journalist Nico Shira had more info on the Thuram pursuit as well:

#Gladbach prefer to sell Marcus #Thuram for €10M at least in January as made with Zakaria last year, because they don’t want to lose him as a free agent. #Inter working to try to sign him, even if #BayernMunich have already offered a 5-years contract but since July. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) November 21, 2022

FC Barcelona seems to be extremely interested in Borussia Dortmund attacker Youssoufa Moukoko:

According to the Spanish daily Sport, FC Barcelona are interested in a possible signing of Youssoufa Moukoko. Therefore, the contract situation of the Borussia Dortmund striker, who turned 18 on November 20, should be closely monitored. Although the club considers a commitment because of the salary structure “difficult, but not impossible if his desire to wear the Blaugrana is so great,” as the medium from Barcelona reports. As SPORT1 knows, talks are planned for after the tournament. There is a good chance that Moukoko and his management will then agree on a long-term cooperation with BVB. According to SPORT1 information, he has an offer from BVB for an annual salary of around five million euros.

This is a curious rumor, especially with Robert Lewandowski anchoring down a lot of playing time at striker with Barca. Moukoko, however, could be a good long-term option for a club that has loads of young talent.

Hoffenheim could be a contender to pick up Wolfsburg’s Luca Waldschmidt. Waldschmidt, of course, has suffered a precipitous fall from grace. At one point, some thought that he would be a key player on this year’s World Cup squad:

Will TSG Hoffenheim find what they are looking for in Wolfsburg for a new striker? The Kraichgauer are interested in Luca Waldschmidt, who probably has no future with the Wolves under Niko Kovac. The 26-year-old is expected to fill the gap in attack left by injuries to Munas Dabbur and Ihlas Bebou.

Well here we go again. Another World Cup, and the same story for the German national team. Even with Hansi Flick and a whole host of Bayern Munich players on the roster, Germany have succumbed to Japan even after a fortuitous penalty gave them the lead in the first half. Now it looks like this tournament might be another write-off for the Germans.

Here are our talking points from the game:

This loss is on Hansi Flick.

Discussing the baffling lineup selection from the coach. Why didn’t Leon Goretzka start?

Where was Sulinho? What happened to Musiala? The problem of players underperforming.

The issues with the offense and creativity versus Japan.

Did losing Leroy Sane sink Germany?

What should Hansi Flick change versus Spain?

Is Flick no longer the savior for Germany?

Our closing thoughts on a final few topics — the new defense, Joshua Kimmich at right-back, Thomas Muller goals, and possible silver linings.

Non-league AFC Crewe is jumping in on the action and offering former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo a contract:

We can confirm that the club has made an official approach to sign free agent Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano on a one year deal. Should Cristiano accept the offer, he would become AFC Crewe’s highest paid player, taking home £35 per week. pic.twitter.com/1i64sKb2W1 — AFC Crewe (@afc_crewe) November 22, 2022

Bayern Munich attacker Kingsley Coman has become the latest Bayern Munich player to pick up an injury at this World Cup as the Frenchman is dealing with muscular pain.

L’Équipe are reporting that France’s Kingsley Coman (26) is suffering from muscular pain, and therefore didn’t participate in the entirety of France’s training session today. According to L’Équipe, Coman participated in the warm-up before heading back to the dressing rooms. His absence from collective training was reportedly planned, and the France doctors are managing the niggle. RMC Sport report that Coman experienced muscular discomfort during Les Bleus’ friendly match against Qatari top division side Al-Markhiya, which took place yesterday.