Bayern Munich prodigy Mathys Tel tears it up for France U-19s in EURO qualifying

The World Cup isn’t the only international footballing action around.

Bayern Munich’s seventeen-year-old sensation signing of the transfer window, Mathys Tel, is tearing it up in European Championship qualifying for France’s U-19 side, which won 3-1 over Scotland’s U-19s on Tuesday.

This keeps the youth side of Les Bleus perfect through their first three games in qualification. And Tel’s goals — one from open play, one a composed and calmly slotted penalty finish — were beauts, too.

Mathys Tel scores for France U19.



Scottland U19 - France U19 0:1 pic.twitter.com/x1IxIpSQqe — BayernTalente (@CampusVid2) November 22, 2022

The Scotland National Team also has the full game on YouTube for your enjoyment.

Tel hasn’t played all that much in his inaugural Bayern campaign. Through the Winterpause, across all competitions, he’s played just 355 minutes — with two starts in twelve games and no starts in the Champions League. But he’s got four goals already to his name and though his game has a maturation process to go through still, he looks like a prospect that will soon be well on his way.

With Sadio Mané enduring a serious injury right at the end of the Hinrunde, Tel could have an opportunity to increase his workload after the international break. Hopefully his national youth team experience helps keep him sharp and boosts his confidence — so that club manager Julian Nagelsmann will have something to temper into fine, precision steel in the Spring.