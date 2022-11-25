Hasan Salihamidzic says he’s sometimes “too emotional” to sit on Bayern Munich’s bench

Hasan Salihamidzic was no stranger to a yellow card during his playing days as a hard-nosed midfielder for a slew of clubs including Bayern Munich and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the international level. Now, as sporting director of Bayern, he’s also no stranger to getting the odd yellow card from the bench, which is something Bundesliga fans have been able to see on a number of occasions, though that’s no longer possible.

Earlier this season, Brazzo made the decision to no longer sit on Bayern’s bench during matches, which was a decision that Julian Nagelsmann agreed to. Now, he usually sits up in the stands alongside Bayern’s front office members; usually Herbert Hainer and Oliver Kahn and any other board members, former front office members, or former players might be present at any given match.

Earlier this month, Brazzo spoke about his personal decision to no longer sit on the bench with the rest of Bayern’s coaching staff and players, citing his own emotion and passion as one of the main culprits for making said decision. “Sometimes it’s good to observe things from a distance. I’m too emotional sometimes. It was my wish and Julian accepted it and I think it was the right decision. I think it’s working very well,” he said on a television appearance at the beginning of this month (via @iMiaSanMia).

Ever since Salihamidzic has moved up to the stands during matches, technical director Marco Neppe has taken his place on the bench in what can be comically viewed as a tactical substitution, though neither of the two might refer to it that way. Despite no longer being on the bench, it’s incredibly rare that any given match will go by without the television camera showing Salihamidzic, Kahn, and/or Hainer along with Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in the stands, especially for home matches at the Allianz Arena.

Much like his antics and mannerisms on Bayern’s bench and the touchlines, Brazzo very much wears his heart on his sleeve in the stands and can always be seen reacting to goals, calls, and various situations during matches. For Nagelsmann’s sake, it’s probably for the better that having to contain Brazzo isn’t on his to-do list any longer, especially as someone who is also quite fiery on the touchlines.