Jamal Musiala on his goals for Bayern Munich this season

Jamal Musiala has shocked the world this year with his incredible development to his game. The German wonderkid has shown signs of excellence in years prior, but really showed himself to the world this year for Bayern Munich. With all the world’s eyes on him now, he wants to do big things.

Jamal Musiala was recently asked on what his goals are with Bayern this season. “We want to win all titles. We have the quality to achieve that. We will do everything to make it work,” Musiala replied [kicker].

Musiala on his goals with Bayern this season: "We want to win all titles. We have the quality to achieve that. We will do everything to make it work" — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 6, 2022

Bayern Munich just weeks ago were on a drop in form and some critics and fans were even calling for Nagelsmann’s dismissal. However, things are much different now and after a few big wins, Bayern Munich are looking like favorites again in Europe’s biggest competition.

Jamal Musiala believes in the team to achieve great things this season, including the coveted Champions League title. In Bayern’s current run of form, it is hard to count the Bavarians out. With the World Cup up for grabs as well, this could be a very special season for the young German.

How many titles will Bayern win this season? Let us know in the comments!