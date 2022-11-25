World Cup Watch: Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus disappointed to miss another tournament for Germany

When it comes to bad luck for international play, Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus has had a ton of it with Germany.

In 2014, Reus was out with a major knee injury for the World Cup. He was part of the ill-fated 2018 German squad, but for the 2022 tournament in Qatar, Reus will once again miss the event with an injury.

This time, it is his ankle.

“The recent World Cup was of course very, very bitter. But it is part of competitive sport. I’ll deal with it sensibly and attack it again in the new year,” said Reus (as captured by Sport1). “Basically, I’ve had the ankle injury for too long, which means I should have been fit again a long time ago, unfortunately there were a few complications.”

Reus attempted to explain why something that once appeared to a minor ailment, turned into something much worse.

”I might have started a little too early to get into the rhythm. We then tried everything from a national team perspective and from a club perspective so that I could get fit in time. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough in the end. Now my focus is simply on being able to start the preparations on January 2nd without pain and in top form,” Reus said.